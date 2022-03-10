Wave Tools makes finalist list for Moosejaw accelerator

BOULDER — A Boulder small business — Wave Tools Inc. — is one of 10 finalists for Walmart-owned Moosejaw’s Outdoor Accelerator Program.

Wave Tools was among four small outdoor-industry businesses from the Denver area to make the finalist list. Of the 10 finalists, four will be selected in public balloting to become part of Moosejaw’s accelerator and gain access to store shelves.

Wave Tools Therapy, the trade name for Wave Tools Inc., develops products for athletic recovery and injury prevention. The company’s key product is the Wave Tool, a pocket-sized soft tissue release tool that provides relief from muscle tension, tendon strains, trigger points and scar tissue.

The other three from the Denver area are Oso Adventure Meals, MODL Outdoors and Outdoor Element.

According to a press statement, the Moosejaw program focuses on providing business opportunities to underrepresented groups within the outdoor industry or businesses that would help improve inclusivity of outdoor participation.Readers can cast their vote to select contest winners at Moosejaw.com/accelerator through Monday, March 14. Winners will be named March 23.