Vita Inclinata names EVP of operations

BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc., developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, has hired Randy Gifford to be its executive vice president of operations.

A company press statement said Gifford will help boost existing manufacturing and establish new global facilities to produce the company’s Vita Load Navigator and Vita Rescue System. His background with GE Aviation is directly applicable to Vita, the statement said.

Randy Gifford has joined Vita Inclinata as executive vice president of operations. Courtesy Vita Inclinata

“Gifford brings an extensive background in establishing and growing global supply chains in support of manufacturing as well as product services. He will also leverage these skills to increase Vita’s unit run rates while creating additional supplier networks to source lower-cost, high-quality materials and solidify long-term relationships to benefit the entire product life cycle,” the company said.

“Randy Gifford’s ability to consistently restructure supply chains, dramatically reduce costs, and provide customers with an elevated level of service are unique, proven skills,” said Caleb Carr, Vita’s CEO. “We are eager to begin working closely together and are confident his guidance will produce quick and impressive results.”

Prior to joining Vita, Gifford was vice president of service engineering and fulfillment at GE Aviation, where he was responsible for services engineering and delivery, purchasing, manufacturing, global operations, and AS9100 quality assurance. Before GE, he was founder and CEO at Going Elemental.