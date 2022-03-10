The Weld Trust seeks applications for healthy-habits initiative

GREELEY — The Weld Trust is accepting letter of inquiry applications for one of its key funding initiatives, healthy habits. The application period ends April 8.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The healthy habits initiative includes programs or informational campaigns to encourage early development of healthy habits, including exercise, nutrition and preventative health care.

The Weld Trust provides grants to nonprofit organizations, schools and government entities in Weld County or exclusively for Weld County residents.

To apply, visit www.weldtrust.org/grant/healthy-habits/.