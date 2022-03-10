Sturtz and Copeland Florist and Greenhouse moving as new owner takes reins

BOULDER — Sturtz and Copeland Florist and Greenhouse, which has been keeping Boulder in Bloom since 1929, is moving to a new location as longtime owner Carol Riggs hands over control of the business to a new operator.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

“Sturtz has given me and my family a wonderful life filled with beautiful plants and flowers, great customers who have become good friends, and a fantastic staff that I’ve loved getting to know and work with over the years,” Riggs, who has owned the shop since 1976, wrote in an email sent to customers last month. “I realize that it is time for another change, and I’ve decided to sell the business to Sarah Schmitz.”

Schmitz owns From the Ground Up flower shop in Crested Butte.

“I admire her work ethic and talent,” Riggs’ email said. “She is a fabulous designer with lots of energy and new ideas. Most importantly, she is a good and caring individual who will carry on the Sturtz and Copeland name in a way that should make all of us happy with the new environment that she is excited to create.”

Under Schmitz’s ownership, Sturtz and Copeland is relocating to 3550 Arapahoe Ave. next month.

That’s the space formerly occupied by furniture seller and consignment store No Place Like Home, which closed late last year after about nearly four decades in business.

Sturtz and Copeland’s 2851 Valmont Ave. will be taken over by Jeremy Friedman of Brown’s Greenhouses, according to Riggs.

“He’ll bring with him the annuals, perennials, vegetable starts, herbs and hanging baskets that all of us have grown to love,” she wrote.

Riggs began working at Sturtz and Copeland part-time in the 1960s while she was working on her bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado Boulder.

More than a half-century later, she was inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame in 2020.