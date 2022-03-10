State startups benefit from VC interest in 2021

Colorado startups benefited from interest among venture capitalists in 2021, drawing down nearly three times, at $6.8 billion, the record set in 2020.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The Colorado Sun, citing an Access Venture Partners report, reported that Colorado was among the top states for investments in startups.