Schulte retires from Upstate Colorado after 35 years

GREELEY — Cathy Schulte, senior vice president of Upstate Colorado Economic Development, has retired after 35 years with the organization.

Schulte began her career with Upstate, formerly the Greeley/Weld Economic Development Action Partnership, in 1986 as the assistant director. “Throughout her career, Cathy has been instrumental in program efforts including business attraction/retention and expansion, community support, data development, and marketing the assets of Weld County and the Northern Colorado region. In addition, she served as the administrator of the Weld County Enterprise Zone,” Upstate said in a press statement.

“It warms our hearts but saddens our team to see Cathy retire. Her contributions to the organization and Weld County do not go unrecognized. Throughout her leadership, Cathy’s attraction and retention efforts totaled more than 530 projects, bringing 30,000 jobs and $9 billion in corporate investment to the county,” Rich Werner, president and CEO of Upstate Colorado, said in a written statement.

Upstate Colorado team member Audrey Herbison has been promoted to director of economic development. She joined Upstate in 2018 as the economic development manager. Before joining Upstate, she worked as the economic development coordinator for the city of Greeley, primarily focusing on site selection, assisting businesses to traverse the expansion process, and preparing city development incentives.