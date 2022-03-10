Greeley-Weld Habitat’s ReStore reopens Saturday

GREELEY — Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the reopening of its ReStore on Saturday.

The store has relocated to the former JCPenney location at 2080 Greeley Mall St. from its former location at 2400 29th St.

The ReStore will give away a $25 gift certificate for every $1,000 in sales.

“Whether shopping, donating at the ReStore, or volunteering and donating to build Habitat homes, it all matters,” Cheri Witt-Brown, executive director of Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, said in a prepared statement. “Together we are making significant progress in our fight against poverty housing in Weld County.”

The ReStore sells donated appliances, furniture and building materials, with proceeds helping to cover administrative costs for the organization.