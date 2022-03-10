Fox and Crow cheese shop to close

FORT COLLINS — The Fox and the Crow cheese shop will close permanently in July.

The Coloradoan reported that the owners financially weathered COVID but they want to do something else, and thus decided to close the business. It was formed in 2014.