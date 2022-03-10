Broomfield to host Quantum Week 2022

BROOMFIELD — The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ 2022 International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, known as Quantum Week, will be held Sept. 18 through Sept. 23 in Broomfield at the Omni Interlocken Hotel.

IEEE Quantum Week is bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of industry surrounding it, according to an event news release.

Last year’s conference had more than 1,100 attendees from 50 countries and participation from more than 230 companies.

Topics for this year’s conference include quantum computing, algorithms, software engineering, cryptography, photonics and optics, and applications. Visit IEEE Quantum Week 2022 for more information.