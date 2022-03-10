Boulder to kick off summer Memorial Day weekend with Boulder Creek Festival

BOULDER — The Boulder Creek Festival is returning to downtown Boulder over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through May 30, with music, craft beer, artisans and family-friendly activities.

“Boulder Creek Festival has greatly evolved since its inception more than 30 years ago,” Boulder Creek Festival event director Ryan Slater said in a prepared statement. “We’ve worked hard on curating an inclusive experience catered to the music fan, the craft beer enthusiast, the art lover, the foodie, Boulder County families and beyond. While longtime visitors are going to be pleasantly surprised by these elevated experiences, the family-friendly charm of the festival will be ever present.”

The festival will take place along Boulder Creek from Ninth Street to 14th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.