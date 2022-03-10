Boulder software firm 6kites sells to Texas company

BOULDER — An Austin, Texas, software and IT services consulting group has purchased Boulder software company 6kites LLC.
6kites, with specialties in the aerospace and electric-vehicle industries, uses Atlassian products — such as Jira — to develop tools for software developers. Praecipio Consulting LLC, which specializes in business process management, purchased 6kites.
“This is an exciting day for Praecipio Consulting,” company CEO Michael Rapp said in a written statement. “We become stronger with 6kites coming on board. Our combined emphasis on people, culture, brand and alliances across the Atlassian ecosystem gives us the opportunity to make an even greater impact for more customers.”
6kites’ expertise in aerospace and EV industries helps companies “accelerate innovation while managing compliance in highly specialized fields,” Praecipio said in a press statement.
“We look forward to this exciting new chapter with Praecipio Consulting. 6kites brings transformative technology solutions and award-winning software development to Praecipio Consulting’s team, combining with its deep expertise in serving as an enterprise-level strategic adviser. This next phase will deliver even greater business value to our customers and create new growth opportunities for our employees,” said Herb Morreale, founder of 6kites.
