BBB Torch Awards scheduled for April 28

LOVELAND — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming will conduct the 24th annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, April 28.

The luncheon event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

The event also will showcase winners of the fourth annual Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship, highlight Ethics Scholar Interns and recognize the businesses and nonprofits that were honored virtually in 2020 and 2021.Individual tickets cost $50, with corporate tables at $500. Register here.