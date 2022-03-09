UCHealth purchases two buildings on MCR campus

LOVELAND — UCHealth has added two existing buildings adjacent to the Medical Center of Rockies to the facilities it owns on its campus.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The health system purchased the adjacent buildings for $84.9 million on Feb. 24.

The buildings share a parking lot with the hospital, and UCHealth already occupied more than half of the buildings. Combined, the two facilities are around 150,000 square feet of medical offices.

Seller of the buildings was HR Assets LLC, a Delaware company with offices in Littleton and Tennessee.

Robert Allen, a representative of UCHealth, cited a goal to own medical buildings in case the organization’s needs change over time.

“We prefer, when possible, to provide patient care in our own buildings so that we can adapt the space as needed to improve the care of our patients and their overall experience,” Allen said in a statement.

Both buildings lie within the Medical Center of the Rockies campus at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. in the Twin Peaks subdivision, north of Centerra and just west of Interstate 25.