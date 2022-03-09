UCHealth purchases two buildings on MCR campus

LOVELAND — UCHealth has added two existing buildings adjacent to the Medical Center of Rockies to the facilities it owns on its campus.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The health system purchased the adjacent buildings for $84.9 million on Feb. 24.
The buildings share a parking lot with the hospital, and UCHealth already occupied more than half of the buildings. Combined, the two facilities are around 150,000 square feet of medical offices.
Seller of the buildings was HR Assets LLC, a Delaware company with offices in Littleton and Tennessee.
Robert Allen, a representative of UCHealth, cited a goal to own medical buildings in case the organization’s needs change over time.
“We prefer, when possible, to provide patient care in our own buildings so that we can adapt the space as needed to improve the care of our patients and their overall experience,” Allen said in a statement.
Both buildings lie within the Medical Center of the Rockies campus at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. in the Twin Peaks subdivision, north of Centerra and just west of Interstate 25.
LOVELAND — UCHealth has added two existing buildings adjacent to the Medical Center of Rockies to the facilities it owns on its campus.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The health system purchased the adjacent buildings for $84.9 million on Feb. 24.
The buildings share a parking lot with the hospital, and UCHealth already occupied more than half of the buildings. Combined, the two facilities are around 150,000 square feet of medical offices.
Seller of the buildings was HR Assets LLC, a Delaware company with offices in Littleton and Tennessee.
Robert Allen, a representative of UCHealth, cited a goal to own medical buildings in case the organization’s needs change over time.
“We prefer, when possible, to provide patient care in our own buildings so that we can adapt the space as needed to improve the care of our patients and their overall experience,” Allen said in a statement.
Both buildings lie within the Medical Center of the Rockies campus at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. in the Twin Peaks subdivision, north of Centerra and just west of Interstate 25.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!