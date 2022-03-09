Transblue opens first Colorado location

BROOMFIELD — Construction and project management company Transblue General Contractors is opening its first location in Colorado.

Transblue Boulder, trade name for Chasm LLC, will provide luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family, and homeowner properties across Boulder and Broomfield counties. It will be located at 580 Burbank St., Unit 120, in Broomfield.

The franchise is locally owned and operated by Michael Stampfler, a U.S. Navy veteran who earned his master of business administration from the University of Michigan.

“Being in the Navy provided me with excellent experience in managing teams and projects to the highest standard,” Stampfler said in a prepared statement. “It was full of challenges every day, which brought about significant personal and professional growth. Combined with my background in the financial services sector, I look forward to building Transblue Boulder into the world-class general contracting business that it is designed to be, while providing our customers with unparalleled service and quality.”