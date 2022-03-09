Spark Grills Inc. raises $6.9M

BOULDER — Spark Grills Inc., a company that manufactures precision, turn-dial charcoal grills, has raised $6.92 million of a $12.5 million equity and options funding round, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
That brings the total funds raised by Spark, which was founded in 2017, to $26.3 million.
Instead of traditional charcoal, Spark grills use custom charcoal bricks that are specifically designed for different cooking times and temperatures. The bricks are designed to ignite instantly and are easy to remove and clean. The grills have a temperature range of 250 degrees fahrenheit to 900 degrees.
Representatives from Spark Grills were not available to comment.
BOULDER — Spark Grills Inc., a company that manufactures precision, turn-dial charcoal grills, has raised $6.92 million of a $12.5 million equity and options funding round, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
That brings the total funds raised by Spark, which was founded in 2017, to $26.3 million.
Instead of traditional charcoal, Spark grills use custom charcoal bricks that are specifically designed for different cooking times and temperatures. The bricks are designed to ignite instantly and are easy to remove and clean. The grills have a temperature range of 250 degrees fahrenheit to 900 degrees.
Representatives from Spark Grills were not available to comment.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!