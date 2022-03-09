Snarf’s opens new Cherry Creek sub shop

DENVER — Snarf’s Sandwiches, a Boulder-born restaurant chain, opened a new location this week at 125 Adams St. in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood.

This is the company’s 20th Colorado location.

Snarf’s founder Jimmy Seidel “Snarf” said in a news release that he has long wanted to bring Snarf’s to Cherry Creek.

“Cherry Creek is a vibrant neighborhood. I was attracted by the volume of both residential and commercial buildings,” he said. “We expect to see a lot of nearby residents and those working in the area walking over for lunch or dinner.”

Snarf’s plans to open as many as eight new restaurants in 2022, including one in Louisville.