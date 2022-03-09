Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



Energy broker: Oil market disruptions to be long term

DENVER — A natural gas broker who has been studying Russia’s use of energy as a political weapon believes that it will be awhile before the world, especially Europe, recovers from the impacts of energy markets disrupted by the war in Ukraine.

The Denver Post reported that John Harpole, founder of Mercator Energy in Littleton, said there will be “no quick offramp” to the problems that the war has foisted upon the energy markets.


 