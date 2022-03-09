Crocs pauses business with Russia

BROOMFIELD — Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is pausing online and retail sales in Russia and will temporarily stop importing goods into the country, which is involved in a near-universally condemned war in Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with all those enduring this crisis, and we hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement.

Crocs said it has donated an unspecified amount to UNICEF to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.