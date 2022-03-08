Weller adds beer entrepreneur Katechis to board

BOULDER — Weller, the trade name for Boulder-based Mojis Inc., has added brewing entrepreneur Dale Katechis to its board of directors.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

Katechis is the founder of Longmont-based Oskar Blues Brewery.

Weller is best known for its brand of CBD sparkling water marked with a W+. A company press statement said Weller is preparing to launch wellness-focused THC sparkling waters for multi-state distribution.

“Dale’s experience scaling Oskar Blues from a disruptive small business into one of the world’s largest and most distributed craft brewery brands is an analog to Weller’s ambition of becoming a leader in cannabis beverages,” John Simmons, co-founder of Weller, said in a written statement. “Dale’s experience successfully building a new category, educating consumers and guiding innovation into the mainstream make him the perfect complement to our team.”

“The beverage space is in the beginning stages of a shift toward accepting THC and CBD beverages as mainstream, available to and enjoyed by people from all walks of life,” Katechis said. “We’re going to see parallels to the trajectory of craft beer two decades ago, and Weller’s consistency and approachable brand will positively impact the industry as a whole. Cannabis beverages will be widely adopted and quickly become the largest growth driver for cannabis.”

Weller will launch its THC sparkling waters in Colorado this April, with plans to reach additional states in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the company, the THC lineup will include three flavors, each containing a 1:1 ratio of 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per 12-ounce can with no sugar or calories. “Weller’s mission with its new THC line is to provide a low-dosage beverage that delivers an incremental, desired physiological effect, allowing consumers to have full control of their experience,” the company said.