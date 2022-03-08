RollinGreens of Shark Tank fame rolls out plant-based chorizo

BOULDER — Boulder-headquartered plant-based foods maker RollinGreens LLC, which appeared in 2020 on ABC’s Shark Tank television show, has launched its latest product: spicy plant-based chorizo.

The company, which long focused on frozen snack items such as its line of millet tots, has pivoted toward meat alternatives.

“This move aligns with our mission of sustainability and feeding the world tasty, clean comfort food. Launching our new spicy chorizo is a big milestone for RollinGreens, and we are excited to launch more shelf stable products this year, and for many years to come,” RollingGreens CEO Lindsey Cunningham said in a prepared statement.