Power failure forces closure of McKee Medical Center

LOVELAND – Banner McKee Medical Center experienced a power surge at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday that damaged the Loveland hospital’s electrical control panel and caused boilers to go down.

As a result, the hospital has shut down and transferred patients to other Banner facilities in Fort Collins and Greeley.

“The safety of our patients and our team members is paramount to us. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is currently closed to ambulance and walk-in patients through the emergency department. Emergency services are not available,” Banner said in a press statement.

The nearest emergency department is UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland.

Patients who had been admitted to McKee were being transferred to Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

“Our facilities team has determined the cause of the power surge and are working toward bringing the boiler back online,” the organization said.