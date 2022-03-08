Greeley City Council discusses conversion of 9th, 10th streets to two-way

GREELEY — The longtime one-way Ninth Street and 10th Street could be converted to two-way roads as the city seeks ways to improve mobility and traffic flow. That was an option presented to the city council Tuesday night that could be a “catalyst for a lot of discussion this year,” Mayor John Gates said.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

Ninth Street and 10th Street serve as some of the city’s busiest east-west thoroughfares. Both become one-lane roads for the stretch between 23rd Avenue and 10th Avenue, with Ninth Street handling westbound traffic and 10th Street carrying eastbound traffic. The streets have three lanes each, with Ninth Street handling between 7,900 and 10,550 average daily trips and 10th Street handling between 8,400 and 10,700 average daily trips.

That volume has led to safety concerns, especially with the average driving speeds for the two streets being about eight miles per hour over the speed limit, said public works director Paul Trombino III. A heat map of car crashes shows that Ninth Street and 10th Street have more accidents than any other east-west road in Greeley, including Fourth Street, 16th Street and U.S. Highway 34.

“Speed is an issue along that corridor,” Trombino said.

While converting Ninth Street and 10th Street to two-way is only in the exploratory phases, initial concepts call for Ninth to become a two-lane road and 10th to become four lanes. That means the number of eastbound and westbound lanes would remain the same. Transit, bike and walkability improvements would also be implemented along the two streets.

“There is a lot of research on this topic,” Trombino said. “A lot of cities, long-term, have seen improvements.”

Initial concerns from council members included whether this change would simply disperse traffic to side streets, as well as the potential gentrification of Ninth Street.

“I’m not against this change,” said councilman Johnny Olson. “What I am afraid of is that this doesn’t just affect the people on Ninth and 10th.”

The next steps for the city will be to implement a community engagement plan over the summer to gain public feedback about the effort, then bring a refined proposal back to the city council in the fall.