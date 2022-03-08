Gorilla Logic launches first Mexican operations

BOULDER — Information technology consulting and software-development firm Gorilla Logic Inc. has launched its first operations in Mexico with new engineering teams based in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Gorilla Logic performs much of its work on behalf of clients through a process called nearshoring, in which work is outsourced to engineering teams in closer proximity to clients.

For example, the company’s existing foreign teams in Costa Rica and Colombia are much closer to American clients than teams in popular outsourcing hubs such as India.

“Our extraordinary success in the U.S., Costa Rica, and Colombia has inspired us to continue to grow and expand into Mexico,” Gorilla Logic CEO Daniel Berg said in a prepared statement. “Much like our other locations, Mexico’s world-class engineering talent and very active technical groups align perfectly with the Gorilla Logic model and culture. By adding even more exceptional team members in Mexico, we will be able to meet our growing demand and extend our position as the premier nearshore partner.”

Mexico, like the countries that host Gorilla Logic’s other Latin American operations, boasts time zone similarities, English fluency, top technical talent availability and a sense of community that make it an ideal partner for its clients, the company said in a prepared statement.

“Gorilla Logic is a tech forward company that provides world-class services on significant development projects,” said Jay Wallingford, chief technology officer. ”We, like many organizations, have become primarily virtual since the pandemic, and have come to see the world as increasingly borderless and limitless. At the same time, we are committed to engaging with our communities and providing opportunities for team members and customers to come together in person when and where appropriate. We believe the combination of flexibility and personal connection lowers cultural barriers, increases opportunity, and creates happier teams.”