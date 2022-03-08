Avista confirms Redtail plans as referendum approaches

LOUISVILLE — Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital has confirmed that it is under contract to purchase land in the Redtail Ridge development for a new hospital.

The hospital confirmed the plans in a posting on the Avista website Tuesday. Avista said that regardless of whether Louisville voters opt next month to roll back approvals for plans to build the Redtail Ridge development, the hospital has “no plans” to leave town.

BizWest first reported in January that the hospital, located at 100 Health Park Drive, intends to ink a deal with Redtail Ridge developer Brue Baukol Capital Partners LLC to purchase 40 to 50 acres in the 475-acre development as part of plans to relocate.

“We have heard increased community dialogue and seen the recent news coverage speculating that we are moving and building a hospital at the proposed Redtail Ridge development site,” the hospital said in a blog posted to its website Tuesday. “Centura Health has a contract to purchase property within this development, and we know this development has led to much controversy in the community, so it is important for us to share our position with you.”

The post continued: “While Centura Health is assessing opportunities for Avista’s future growth, we do not have plans to move Avista outside of Louisville.”

Denver-based Brue Baukol, representatives of which were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon, plans to build as many as 3 million square feet of office, industrial and flexible-use buildings at the long-vacant, former Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) site off U.S. Highway 36.

Throughout Louisville’s development-plan approval process, which was put on hold in 2020 after city leaders balked at the scope of the ambitious proposal at the site that formerly housed the Storage Technology Corp. headquarters, concerns have been raised both by officials and residents about loss of open space, economic viability, traffic congestion and environmental degradation.

Conditions were placed on the developer, and ultimately a scaled-back version of the project was approved.

Almost immediately after the project was approved, opponents began circulating a petition seeking to overturn the decision. That effort garnered the requisite support, and the Louisville City Council was forced to reconsider its approval of the project before ultimately deciding on a split vote to send the matter to a special election of residents set for April 19.

“We are neutral on the referendum as the outcome of the special election may influence but will not ultimately impact our internal decision making,” Avista said in its blog post.

It’s unclear whether Avista would move forward with purchasing the site within Redtail Ridge should the voters decide to roll back development plans and land-use changes at the property, or whether Brue Baukol would move forward with the sale.

However, Avista’s blog post does say that “it is our understanding that a hospital can’t be built on the Redtail Ridge development until the city rezones a portion of the property. Centura is open to working with the city on the rezoning processes.” This suggests the hospital may be willing to go it alone if the special election result goes against Brue Baukol.

“We are looking at opportunities within the Louisville community to enhance our hospital, address our growing community’s health and wellbeing needs, and ensure our hospital is convenient and accessible to our neighbors and patients,” Avista said. The hospital has not publicly commented on whether other sites in Louisville or elsewhere are being considered for the new facility.