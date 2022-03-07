Zayo buys school, library internet provider

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications and infrastructure services, will acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based Education Networks of America, a provider of internet services for schools and libraries.

“ENA is a leader in delivering comprehensive managed network and security solutions for educators, enhancing academic quality and productivity driven by digital transformation and the growing need for remote learning,” Zayo president Andrés Irlando said in a prepared statement. “As Zayo looks to expand its strong public sector capabilities and serve the critical connectivity needs of our nation’s education system, ENA brings the technology, geographic reach, and service delivery we need to help our customers thrive. We are committed to expanding this business, providing enhanced services to ENA customers and supporting the ENA team as we drive growth and innovation together.”

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, will close after regulatory approval.