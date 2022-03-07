Wana hires cannabis industry vet for COO role

BOULDER — Wana, the Boulder-based cannabis edibles company, has hired Kelly Flores to serve as its chief operating officer.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Flores most recently held the same position with California-based cannabis-product maker Dosist.
“Kelly’s cannabis industry expertise combined with her consumer packaged goods background is exactly what is needed at this stage of Wana’s growth and development,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said. “As we continue to innovate new products and expand our presence in other markets, Kelly’s ability to manage the logistical challenges of a multi-state and international brand presence will be invaluable.”
Wana’s trajectory reached an inflection point last year when it agreed in principle to a potential merger with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED, Nasdaq: CGC) for $297.5 million in cash and other considerations.
The agreement gives Canopy call options to buy each of Wana’s three entities — Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC — for 15% of their fair market values at the time the option is exercised. The deal is contingent on the United States government legalizing cannabis at the federal level.
BOULDER — Wana, the Boulder-based cannabis edibles company, has hired Kelly Flores to serve as its chief operating officer.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Flores most recently held the same position with California-based cannabis-product maker Dosist.
“Kelly’s cannabis industry expertise combined with her consumer packaged goods background is exactly what is needed at this stage of Wana’s growth and development,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said. “As we continue to innovate new products and expand our presence in other markets, Kelly’s ability to manage the logistical challenges of a multi-state and international brand presence will be invaluable.”
Wana’s trajectory reached an inflection point last year when it agreed in principle to a potential merger with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED, Nasdaq: CGC) for $297.5 million in cash and other considerations.
The agreement gives Canopy call options to buy each of Wana’s three entities — Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC — for 15% of their fair market values at the time the option is exercised. The deal is contingent on the United States government legalizing cannabis at the federal level.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!