Wana hires cannabis industry vet for COO role

BOULDER — Wana, the Boulder-based cannabis edibles company, has hired Kelly Flores to serve as its chief operating officer.

Flores most recently held the same position with California-based cannabis-product maker Dosist.

“Kelly’s cannabis industry expertise combined with her consumer packaged goods background is exactly what is needed at this stage of Wana’s growth and development,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said. “As we continue to innovate new products and expand our presence in other markets, Kelly’s ability to manage the logistical challenges of a multi-state and international brand presence will be invaluable.”

Wana’s trajectory reached an inflection point last year when it agreed in principle to a potential merger with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED, Nasdaq: CGC) for $297.5 million in cash and other considerations.

The agreement gives Canopy call options to buy each of Wana’s three entities — Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC — for 15% of their fair market values at the time the option is exercised. The deal is contingent on the United States government legalizing cannabis at the federal level.