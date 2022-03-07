State suspends gambling on Russian sports

LAKEWOOD — Colorado gamblers will no longer be able to wager on Russian sports under a suspension of some of the state’s Division of Gaming rules.

The state’s gaming division suspended all Russian and Belarussian governing bodies, leagues, teams, players and events from the Official Sports Betting Catalog of Events and Wagers as a result of invasion of Ukraine.

Suspended entries were identified and published in the bulletin, and sports betting operations are expected to make all reasonable efforts to comply with the directive. The Division of Gaming also encouraged sports betting operations to review their offerings and suspend any other Russian or Belarussian entities from the sports betting network available in Colorado.

The suspension was effective Saturday; it remains in effect until further notice, the state said in a press statement.