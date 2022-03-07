Premier Members Credit Union absorbs Shambhala Credit Union

BOULDER — Shambhala Credit has merged with fellow Boulder-based institution Premier Members Credit Union.
Members of Shambhala CU approved the deal in late January and the systems combination process is expected to occur this year.
“Shambhala will continue to operate under its current name until account, service, and system integration is completed,” according to a credit union news release.
Cynthia Castro, formerly the assistant manager of Shambhala CU’s Spruce Street branch in Boulder, has joined PMCU and SCU’s former CEO Bob Sutherland is advising on the transition, Shambhala said.
PMCU did not provide answers to questions from BizWest, and credit union leaders did not return phone calls requesting comment.
As of late last year, Premier Members had 7,000 members and $1.4 billion in assets. In addition to Boulder, the institution operates branches in Longmont and Louisville.
Shambhala CU was a comparatively tiny organization with fewer than $2.2 million in assets and only about 300 members, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. The institution’s net income was in the red — a roughly $6,000 loss — from the period preceding Sept. 30, 2021, Shambhala reported on its most recent NCUA call report.
