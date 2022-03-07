Pappas to lead McKee Wellness Foundation

LOVELAND — The McKee Wellness Foundation has named Kara Pappas as its new executive director.

She replaces Allis Gilbert, who is now the director of finance and grants for the Small Business Development Center at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kara Pappas

Pappas had served as the foundation’s development and engagement director since October 2021. Prior to that, she was director of development and community relations and interim CEO at the Larimer Humane Society.

She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Colorado State University, a master’s of nonprofit management from Regis University, and doctorate in management and nonprofit leadership from Colorado Technical University. She teaches graduate studies in nonprofit management at CSU.

“Kara’s extensive background as a nonprofit leader, in combination with her experience here at McKee Wellness Foundation, gives us confidence that she is the right person to usher in a new era for the foundation,” Dr. Jason Hatch, foundation board president, said in a written statement.

BizWest recognized Pappas among Northern Colorado’s 40 Under Forty, and she appeared in BizWest’s Notable Women in Nonprofits.