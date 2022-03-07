Marshall Fire-damaged CycleBar reopens

LOUISVILLE — One of the businesses damaged in the Marshall Fire in late 2021 has reopened and will offer discounted memberships to similarly impacted community members.

CycleBar, the trade name for Fitness Cycling Louisville, was among the 1,179 homes and businesses impacted or destroyed by the fire. In CycleBar’s case, the business sustained smoke damage that required about two months to remediate. The business reopened on March 5.

CycleBar Louisville bills itself as “the community’s premier indoor cycling destination, offering a variety of low-impact, high-intensity workouts, inclusive of all fitness levels.”

CycleBar’s lead instructor, Lisa Merves, and her family lost their home to the fire.

“Over the past several weeks our community has held on, we’ve let go, we’ve mourned what we lost and we’ve come together to find our rock-solid resolve to move forward,” Merves said in a press statement. “The road back home will be long, but we often find that it’s the steepest hills that lead us to the most beautiful places. We are finding so much strength in the kindness and support of friends and family near and far.”

Merves instructed the first class at the reopened studio on Saturday with The Phoenix Ride — a 60-minute class focused on the strength of community.

According to a press statement, CycleBar Louisville will offer free and discounted memberships to those affected by the fires.

“We are thrilled to bring our incredible community back together during tough times like these to celebrate the strength of riding and rising as one,” said Dale and Laurette Binke, Louisville CycleBar owners.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.