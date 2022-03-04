Sports park, Hensel Phelps reach agreement on lien payments

GREELEY — A dispute over what contractor Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Greeley said was $1.5 million in unpaid bills related to the development of the Future Legends Sports Park in Windsor has been resolved.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
A court filing in January indicates that both parties, Hensel Phelps and Future Legends LLC, reached a settlement and filed a joint motion asking the court to dismiss the case. Terms of the settlement were not readily available, and calls to attorneys were not returned.
In July 2021, Hensel Phelps sought the payment of unpaid bills after withdrawing from its role as the project’s contractor. It filed liens against the project’s property. The liens were replaced by mechanic’s lien release bonds, after which Hensel Phelps filed suit to collect against the bonds.
The developer of the park filed a counterclaim in which it said that Hensel Phelps was an investor in the park and was required to make a capital investment in the project. The counterclaim said that Hensel Phelps’ lien was “in an amount significantly greater than any amount due.”
The case filings can be found in Weld County District Court, 2021cv30555 and 2021cv30515.
GREELEY — A dispute over what contractor Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Greeley said was $1.5 million in unpaid bills related to the development of the Future Legends Sports Park in Windsor has been resolved.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
A court filing in January indicates that both parties, Hensel Phelps and Future Legends LLC, reached a settlement and filed a joint motion asking the court to dismiss the case. Terms of the settlement were not readily available, and calls to attorneys were not returned.
In July 2021, Hensel Phelps sought the payment of unpaid bills after withdrawing from its role as the project’s contractor. It filed liens against the project’s property. The liens were replaced by mechanic’s lien release bonds, after which Hensel Phelps filed suit to collect against the bonds.
The developer of the park filed a counterclaim in which it said that Hensel Phelps was an investor in the park and was required to make a capital investment in the project. The counterclaim said that Hensel Phelps’ lien was “in an amount significantly greater than any amount due.”
The case filings can be found in Weld County District Court, 2021cv30555 and 2021cv30515.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!