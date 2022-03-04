Local credit unions refund over $6 million in settlement

DENVER — Three local credit unions will be issuing refunds to some borrowers after Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser began an investigation into guaranteed auto protection payments. Ent Credit Union, Premier Members Credit Union and Credit Union of Denver distributed combined refunds totaling more than $6 million.

Guaranteed auto protection payments are an add-on to financed car purchases that ensure the loan can still be paid off even if the car is totaled. If the loan is paid off early, guaranteed auto protection payments legally must be refunded to the borrower.

An investigation into all three credit unions revealed those payments were sometimes never given to borrowers. In the settlement, Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union refunded 19,011 borrowers, Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union refunded 2,563 borrowers and Credit Union of Denver refunded 744 borrowers.

“When a consumer purchases GAP coverage and their car is then totaled, paid off, or repossessed, withholding payments to which they are entitled is unfair and illegal,” Weiser said in a statement.