Courtyard of Loveland wins 2 lawsuits by default

LOVELAND — The owners of The Courtyard of Loveland senior living facility have received a judgment, by default, in a case in which they alleged that a general partner and facility manager improperly diverted money from Courtyard operations to entities that the manager controlled.
Ownership of The Courtyard of Loveland Senior Living LP and The Courtyard of Loveland Leasing LLC filed two lawsuits in October 2021 in Denver District Court in which they said that a management company and a leasing company acted improperly to the detriment of the owners of the facility.
Sued were Grandtag Madison LLC, Cornerstone Longwood Leasing and Gary Langendoen. The companies share an address in Pasadena, California. Langendoen is listed as a principal or registered agent with both companies.
The lawsuit alleged that the management company used Courtyard money as an interest-free loan, which the Courtyard said was not authorized.
When the sued parties did not respond to the lawsuit, district court judge Andrew McCallin issued orders Feb 22 and Feb. 25 in favor of the Courtyard. The order in one case requires Cornerstone and Langendoen to pay $90,064 in principal and interest to the Courtyard, and in the other case, Grandtag Madison was ordered to pay $224,204. Interest in both cases was set at an 8% rate from time of order until the judgments are paid.
A call to Langendoen’s office was answered, but the operator was unable to transfer the call. Langendoen did not return a request for a response.
The cases, both in Denver District Court, are 2021cv33379 and 2021cv33378.
