Amazon to close brick-and-mortar bookstores

DENVER — Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday it will soon close all its physical stores, including locations in Cherry Creek, FlatIron Crossing and Park Meadows.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The Denver Post found 66 stores around the U.S. will be affected by the closures.