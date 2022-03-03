U.S. Small Business Administration to host Women’s Business Summit

DENVER — The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a summit for women entrepreneurs this month. The virtual conference is set for March 28 through March 30.

The event will feature expert panels and networking opportunities for women who own small businesses. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman and assistant administrator Natalie Madeira Cofield will headline the event, which is co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

The event was announced to honor Women’s History Month, which takes place during March. The Denver office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is located centrally in downtown Denver and offers resources to all small business owners in the region.

Participants must register for the free event in order to attend.