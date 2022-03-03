Statera Biopharma announces new board member

FORT COLLINS — A new figure joined the board of directors of Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB). The immunotherapy company announced Satish Chandran took a seat on the board Feb. 24.

Chandran’s biotherapy experience includes serving as the president and CEO of Lays Sciences Inc. and CEO of Physis Pharma Inc. Chandran also holds a PhD from Memorial University in Newfoundland, Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chandran, a biotechnology veteran with more than 30 years of experience in drug, biologicals and medical device product development and commercialization, to our board at this exciting time as Statera Biopharma advances our pipeline toward several clinical milestones,” Michael K. Handley, president and CEO of Statera Biopharma, said in a statement.

Chandran is filling the absence left by Steve Barbarick, who will continue to serve the board in an advisory role.