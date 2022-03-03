Gogo flies past Wall Street projections with record revenues

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a business aviation division headquartered in Broomfield, posted record sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and vastly exceeded Wall Street analysts’ earnings expectations.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The company recorded total revenue of $92.3 million in the most recent period, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gogo had strong growth in both service and equipment revenue, the company said in its earnings report.
Net income from continuing operations increased to $209.1 million from a net loss of $16.1 million during the same period in 2020.
Quarterly earnings were 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents per share.
“Demand for connectivity in business aviation, combined with the excellent performance of our AVANCE platform, are driving record sales of equipment and high-margin service plans for Gogo,” CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022, which we expect to further accelerate our growth.”
For the full 2021 fiscal year, Gogo had record sales of $335.7 million, up 24% from 2020.
Net income from continuing operations increased to $156.6 million from a net loss of $48.6 million in 2020.
Looking ahead, Gogo expects revenues of $380 million to $395 million in 2022 and projects revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% through 2026.
BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a business aviation division headquartered in Broomfield, posted record sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and vastly exceeded Wall Street analysts’ earnings expectations.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The company recorded total revenue of $92.3 million in the most recent period, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gogo had strong growth in both service and equipment revenue, the company said in its earnings report.
Net income from continuing operations increased to $209.1 million from a net loss of $16.1 million during the same period in 2020.
Quarterly earnings were 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents per share.
“Demand for connectivity in business aviation, combined with the excellent performance of our AVANCE platform, are driving record sales of equipment and high-margin service plans for Gogo,” CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022, which we expect to further accelerate our growth.”
For the full 2021 fiscal year, Gogo had record sales of $335.7 million, up 24% from 2020.
Net income from continuing operations increased to $156.6 million from a net loss of $48.6 million in 2020.
Looking ahead, Gogo expects revenues of $380 million to $395 million in 2022 and projects revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% through 2026.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!