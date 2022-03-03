Black Business Initiative launches Black-led community foundation

COLORADO — A new Black-led community foundation will soon help Black Coloradans in need of aid.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The Denver Post spoke with the founders of the AYA Foundation, which was launched by Black Business Initiative, on the future of the new charitable organization