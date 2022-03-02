Weld Trust awards $1M to childhood literacy, food programs

GREELEY — The Weld Trust has awarded $1,101,063 in grants toward programs focused on childhood literacy and food security in the first quarter of 2022.

In a press statement, the trust said it directed money to help children be ready for kindergarten and attain grade-level reading by third grade. Childhood literacy grants were given to nonprofit organizations and schools across Weld County to provide resources and curriculum for preschoolers to improve school readiness. Grants also went to school-age literacy programs to buy books and bilingual materials, pay school reading specialists, and provide for tutoring/mentoring for children with specialized learning needs, the trust statement said.

The food security grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations to ensure students have quality food both at school and to take home. The Weld Trust also awarded grants to programs that deliver meals to individuals and families in need at their homes.

Grant recipients were:

• Aims Community College.

• North Range Behavioral Health.

• Book Trust.

• Project Angel Heart.

• Brigit’s Bounty Community Resource.

• Reach Out and Read.

• Early Childhood University.

• St. Vrain School District RE-1J.

• Envision.

• The Success Foundation Serving Greeley-Evans Schools.

• For Our Children.

• United Way of Weld County.

• Meals on Wheels of Greeley.

• Weld Food Bank.