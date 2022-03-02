Lawsuit from radio personality, ex-FEMA director delays Boulder County fire cleanup

BOULDER COUNTY — Debris cleanup in Boulder County, which local officials hoped would be underway this month, will be delayed due to a lawsuit filed in February that alleges that Boulder County commissioners violated Colorado open-meetings laws when selecting a debris-cleanup contractor.

The complaint was filed in Boulder County District Court by Demanding Integrity in Government Spending, or DIGS, a group founded in January by Michael Brown, former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President George W. Bush and a radio talk-show host on KHOW and KOA.

“The public — the citizens of the state of Colorado — by law has the right to know

about Boulder County’s processes, its effort to follow FEMA’s complex procurement

framework, and its substantive evaluation of the bidders who threw their hats in the ring to

handle the exceedingly complex job of the cleanup of the aftermath of the Marshall Fire,” the lawsuit said.

DIGS alleges that the Boulder County commissioners selected contractor DRC Emergency Services LLC during a 15-minute session that did not include a public hearing.

Brown is seeking access to recordings of a series of executive sessions held by Boulder County’s bid review committee in January and February.

“We were hopeful that the contractor would be on the ground as early as next week starting this work,” Louisville city manager Jeff Durkin said during Tuesday’s Louisville City Council meeting. “This has been a really important priority for us, and we’ve been working hard to push this process along.”

To city officials, Durkin added, “I can’t even tell you how disappointed I am to hear that and to share this news. This is going to set us back, but I’m not sure how long. Hopefully it’s not very long.”

According to Boulder County, the decision to contract with DRC was made after a positive recommendation by the bid review committee.

“The use of review committees is a common practice in government operations in order to ensure effective and timely procurement of government bids. Bid review committees have never been viewed as local public bodies before,” the county said in a statement. “The lawsuit also alleges without basis that county commissioner executive sessions on this topic were improperly noticed.”

Commissioner Matt Jones said in a statement that the county “isn’t happy about this delay. We did everything properly to comply with the law, and we are confident we’ll prevail against this lawsuit. We will be responding as expeditiously as possible with the hope that the courts will resolve the lawsuit quickly. Marshall Fire survivors are waiting for debris removal to happen. Our awarded contractor is ready to go and is lining up subcontractors to perform cleanup work. It’s frustrating that anyone would want to delay our community’s ability to recover from this devastating wildfire.”