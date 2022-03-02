Denver-based Plume largest provider of transgender telehealth care

Denver-based Plume, a health startup that provides hormone replacement therapy over the internet, has become the largest provider of transgender healthcare in the U.S.

The Denver Post reported on the startup’s expansion into 37 states with plans for all 50.