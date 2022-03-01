Gaia reports 19% revenue growth in 2021, first profitable year since streaming service launched

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA), an alternative media video-streaming service, posted $79.5 million in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, a 19% year-over-year increase from the $66.8 million it brought in for 2020.

Gaia’s income from operations in 2021 was $2 million, the first time the company had a profitable fiscal year since its streaming service launched in 2011. The company lost $4.6 million in 2020.

The company’s income for 2021 equals 19 cents per share, a 533% increase from the 3 cents per share it earned in 2020.

“Despite a quarter impacted by elevated customer acquisition costs industry-wide, we grew full-year revenues by 19% while remaining profitable,” said Gaia chief financial officer Paul Tarell in a written statement. “We also completed the acquisition of Yoga International in late December with the integration progressing smoothly. As a leader in consciousness-expanding media, Yoga International shares our passion for empowering its members’ personal growth. Looking to 2022, we expect this acquisition to help drive annual revenue growth similar to this year while we continue to maintain profitability.”

Gaia stock closed Tuesday at $6.42 per share.