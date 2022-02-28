Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Littleton closing

LITTLETON — Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Littleton, founded in 1979, is closing at the end of the month.

The dealership’s director of marketing said independent Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is moving away from family-owned operations and independent dealers don’t fit into its future plans, according to a Denver Post report.