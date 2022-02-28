Meals on Wheels launches awareness campaign

LOVELAND — Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will participate in a special March for Meals celebration recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs such as Meals on Wheels.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

According to a press statement, Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will spend March raising awareness about the public-private partnership that helps provide older adults in southern Larimer County with resources that help them stay in their homes.

“The OAA nutrition program is a key piece of the safety net Meals on Wheels provides for the older adults living in our community who are isolated, hungry, and/or food insecure. The funding covers a portion of the costs of each meal, allowing Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud to deliver meals to anyone who qualifies regardless of their ability to pay,” Jeffrey Pomranka, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud, said in a written statement. The agency delivered 69,718 meals in 2021, benefiting more than 630 clients.

An amendment to The Older Americans Act of 1965 was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. The amendment included a national nutrition program for individuals 60 years and older.

“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America, said in a statement. “Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s older population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs — through volunteering, donation, and speaking out — to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years.”

Loveland and Berthoud activities during the month of March will include: