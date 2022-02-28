Connecting Point recognized again as a top provider of managed services

GREELEY — Connecting Point, tradename for RTH Inc. based in Greeley, has been named for the ninth time to the CRN Managed Service Provider 500 list.

According to a press statement, CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America. Managed service providers offer third party computer network, application, infrastructure and security services to clients.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the small to medium business market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Connecting Point was recognized in the Pioneer 250 category.

“Our team is humbled to once again be recognized as one of the nation’s premier managed IT service providers,” Scott Warner, president of Connecting Point, said in a written statement. “Our mission is to use our God-given time, talent and treasure to enable people, businesses and communities to thrive. Being selected to this list again this year gives us affirmation that we’re executing on that mission and adding value when we engage in partnership.”