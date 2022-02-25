Sierra Space plans to add 1,000 jobs in the coming year

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp., the Louisville-based spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp. that’s building a cutting edge spaceplane and low-orbit space station, is planning to add 1,000 jobs over the coming year, many of which will be based in Colorado.

In addition to its Louisville headquarters, SSC will staff up operations in the Denver suburbs; Madison, Wisconsin; Brevard County, Florida; and Durham, North Carolina.

The company employs about 1,100 people, so the new hires will nearly double its workforce.

SSC is hiring for a variety of roles, but more than half of the new hires will be in engineering positions.

“Sierra Space has an incredibly important mission to build in space the next platform for business. Space affords a unique environment where new technological breakthroughs will be born and directly enhance our life on Earth,” SSC CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “Sierra Space is at the doorstep of unlocking this next generation of space, led by the launch of our Dream Chaser spaceplane. We are seeking the brightest minds who are inspired by our mission and pioneering spirit to join us at Sierra Space.”