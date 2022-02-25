Lightning eMotors completes manufacturing facility expansion

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has completed a 102,000-square-foot expansion to its manufacturing campus, giving the electric vehicle manufacturer more than 226,000 square feet of space.

The expansion is part of a $5 million program to increase throughput and consistency throughout the assembly process. It also includes the installation of new robots, man-machine interface stations and other automation systems.

Additional space is also being devoted to research and development. Lightning has 50 employees at the site, a number that is expected to double by the end of the year.

Altogether, Lightning expects these improvements to increase its production capacity to 1,500 zero emission vehicles annually by the end of the year.

The company remains on track to hit its goal of producing 20,000 vehicles annually by 2025.

“Our experience building vehicles and powertrains has provided us with unique insights about how to build zero-emission vehicles with industry leading quality and cost control, and we’ve applied what we learned to the investments we’ve made in the expansion and automation,” said Lightning eMotors’ CEO Tim Reeser in a prepared statement. “This expansion at our headquarters here in Loveland not only helps us increase our production capacity – but the additional tooling and automation enables our technicians to do their jobs more safely, more efficiently, and with a focus on quality and consistency.”