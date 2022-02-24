Longmont skateboard company files for Chapter 7 protection

LONGMONT — Anno Domini Manufacturing LLC, which has done business as Anno Domini Skateboards and AD Skateboards, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

The company operates a skateboard manufacturing business, as well as a skateshop on Weaver Park Road.

Anno Domini opened in late 2020 and differentiates itself in the industry by being a Christian faith-based skate company, according to a 2021 report from the Longmont Leader.

That report indicates that the company, which did not respond to requests for comment, has struggled with cash flow since its inception.

According to its bankruptcy petition, AD has between 100 and 199 creditors to whom it owes nearly $940,000 in liabilities.

The company’s assets are $28,282.40, the filing shows.

Unlike Chapters 11 and 13, Chapter 7 bankruptcies typically do not result in a business reorganization. Rather, the chapter calls for liquidation of company assets.