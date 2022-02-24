Longmont EDP: Economic bounceback continues, but so does inequality, unaffordability 

LONGMONT — Longmont, with a strong blend of tech, manufacturing, biosciences and creative services companies, has weathered the COVID-19-induced economic downturn and continued recovery is expected through 2022.

But that recovery has and will continue to be uneven and unequal, while it becomes increasingly difficult to afford a home in Longmont, Longmont Economic Development Partnership CEO Jessica Erickson said Thursday morning during the group’s Advance Longmont Summit.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of having a diverse industry mix,” she said, and businesses that were able to adapt during the pandemic “Helped protect the regional economy from collapse”

In 2021, the city recorded near-record-level labor participation, plummeting unemployment and soaring gross regional product.

But Longmont businesses still “struggle to attract and retain skilled talent,” Erickson said.

The benefits of economic growth “have not been shared equally by all residents and businesses,” she said. “When everyone has equal access” to enjoy those benefits “we will all benefit from increased economic activity, and expanded talent pool and resilience.”

Housing affordability, or the lack thereof, is “the single greatest challenge to the growth and prosperity of our community” and the leading factor cited by businesses struggling with labor, Erickson said.

Median rent growth is outpacing employee wage gains and Longmont has a higher rate of residents paying 30% or more of their incomes toward housing than the state and national average.

Still, Longmont business and economic development leaders have “a lot to be thankful for and proud of,” Erickson said.

In the last year, LEDP’s accomplishments include a national marketing campaign to promote the city, the completion of a workforce study, the attraction of 33 prospect companies with five converted and 14 still in the pipeline, a review of the city’s entitlement and development approval process and the addition of a major new life-sciences player in AGC Biologics Inc.