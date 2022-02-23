Home » Industry News » Retail



Northern Colorado Home Show kicks off March 4

GREELEY — The Northern Colorado Home Show, presented by the Greeley Tribune, returns the weekend of March 4-6. The event will include ideas on remodeling, decorating, building or landscaping a residence.

Attendees will be able to register for a $500 Visa-card giveaway.

The 39th annual show will be held at Island Grove, 501 N. 14th Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Attendance and parking is free. Food trucks and concession vendors will be on site. Visit the website for more information at nocohomeandgardenshow.com.


 